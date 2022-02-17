Ranveer Singh pens heartwarming note for Bappi Lahiri on social media: There will never be anyone like you

Bappi Lahiri’s unfortunate demise on February 15 has left everyone heartbroken. It was reported that Bollywood’s Disco King, who was not keeping well for a while, died of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital. Ever since then, several celebs have taken to their respective social media accounts to pay a heartwarming tribute to Bappi Lahiri. Joining them, Ranveer Singh has also shared a special post dedicated to the legendary musician and posted some throwback pics and video himself with Bappi Da from an event.

In the caption, Ranveer expressed his gratitude towards Bappi Lahiri for his stupendous music which has struck the right chord with millions of hearts over the years. The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela star also thanked Bappi Da for the memories he has given to his fans through his music. Later, Ranveer mentioned that there isn’t going to be anyone like Bappi Da and that the music maverick will live on forever. He wrote, “Thank you for the music, Thank you for the memories. There never has been & never will be anyone like you. #BappiDa lives forever”.

Meanwhile, Bappi Lahiri’s last rites are being performed at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans cremation ground and several celebs from the industry were seen paying their last respects to the late musician including Shakti Kapoor, Rupali Ganguly, Vidya Balan, Bhushan Kumar, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Vindu Dara Singh etc. Amitabh Bachchan had also shared a tribute for Bappi Da and wrote, “Bappi Lahiri .. music director extraordinaire passes away .. shocked and surprised and in the misery of these tragic events of ‘passing’ in the rapid succession of times .. his songs of films with me are and shall I believe remain eternal”.

