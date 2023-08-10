Ranveer Singh pens touching note post announcing Don 3; Hopes to make Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan 'proud'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who was recently seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt, has been on a streak of receiving immense love from the audiences. Amid enjoying praise for his performance in the film, Ranveer on August 10, announced his next film, Don 3. He will be headlining the third instalment of the most loved franchise which earlier featured Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Ranveer shared a long post on August 10 while receiving mixed reactions after announcing Don 3. Here's a closer look.

Ranveer Singh shares a heartfelt note after announcing Don 3

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared adorable childhood pictures of himself. In the pictures, the baby Ranveer is seen sporting a white t-shirt paired with blue shorts. In the first picture, he is seen holding a gun while in the second one, he is flashing his cute smile. The last picture shows him flaunting his swag. Along with the pictures, he penned a long note for his fans and assured them that he will do his best to entertain them in Don 3. He also mentioned two 'supernovas' Big B and SRK, and hoped that he can make them proud. In his heartwarming note, he went on to thank Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani for having faith in him.

His note read, "Gosh! I’ve been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time! As a child I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema. I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a ‘hindi film hero’. Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They’ve shaped the person and actor that I am. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream. I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years."

He added, "Thank you Farhan and Ritesh for entrusting me with this honourable mantle and believing in me. I hope I can deliver on your faith and conviction. My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud. And my beloved audience, as always, I promise you…that I will do my very best to entertain you...in and as...’Don’. Thank you for your love."

Soon after he shared the post, Ranveer was showered with love. His fans were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis, and writing words of encouragement.

Meanwhile, Ranveer stole hearts with his cool look in Don 3 first look teaser. His badass attitude in the video got his fans quite excited about the film. The much-awaited film will hit theatres in 2025. The makers are yet to announce the leading lady but Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Kiara Advani has been approached for it.

