Ranveer Singh picks his favourite character, reveals how he gets accent right for films

Ranveer Singh, the popular actor has established himself as one of the most sought-after talents of Bollywood, with some brilliant performances and exceptional movie choices. The actor, who proved his versatility by playing a wide range of roles, is now receiving immense love from the audience for his portrayal of the titular character Rocky, in the recently released romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In his recent chat with audiences, Ranveer Singh revealed his favorite character of his career, so far.

Ranveer Singh opens up about his favorite character

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor interacted with his fans in a recent Instagram Q&A session and answered a few selected questions. Interestingly, a fan asked Ranveer to pick his favorite character from Bittoo (Band Baaja Baaraat), Ram (Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela), Bajirao (Bajirao Mastani), Khilji (Padmaavat), Simmba, Murad (Gully Boy), Kapil Dev (83), and Rocky. However, the talented actor was unable to pick a favorite character from his extraordinary filmography. "Can't possibly choose one, yaar! All are dear to me," replied Ranveer Singh in his Insta story.

Check out Ranveer Singh's post below:

Ranveer reveals how he gets accents right

During his chat with his followers, an admirer asked Ranveer Singh: "Be it Bittoo, be it Rocky, How do you always get that accent right?!!" The actor, who replied to the fan's question, explained how he enjoys getting into the skin of his characters. "I love playing with language and adding cultural texture to the characters... Variations dhoondne mein mazza aata hai!" revealed the talented actor.

Check out Ranveer's reply:

Ranveer as Rocky

The talented actor played a dim-witted yet lovable Punjabi boy who lives in his own bubble, in the Karan Johar directorial. Ranveer Singh has been receiving excellent reviews for his brilliant portrayal of the well-written character. However, it is his stunning Kathak dance performance in a crucial scene in the film, that has emerged as an absolute favorite of audiences.

As reported earlier, Ranveer learned the basics of Kathak of over a month to perform that scene with his co-star Tota Roy Chowdhury, in the film. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which features Alia Bhatt in the role of Rani Chatterjee, is now set to emerge as one of the biggest hits from Hindi cinema in recent times.

