Ranveer Singh to play lead in Bollywood remake of Shankar’s Tamil blockbuster Anniyan: It is dream come true

Ranveer Singh is set to step into Vikram’s shoes as he has been roped in to play lead in official adaptation of Anniyan which was helmed by Shankar.

has been on a roll of late. After all, the superstar has some exciting projects in the kitty. And while his fans are eagerly waiting to witness his charisma on the silver screen, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor has come up with another big project. The renowned actor has been roped in to play the lead in the official Bollywood remake of the Tamil blockbuster of Anniyan and he can’t keep calm about it. To note, Anniyan will be helmed by the iconic director Shankar who had directed the original movie. Anniyan remake will be bankrolled by Dr Jayantilal Gada.

Sharing his excitement about being a part of Anniyan remake, Ranveer was all praises for the filmmaker and called it a dream come true project. “I am blessed to have this opportunity to be a part of the spectacular cinematic vision of Shankar sir. He is an exception to the norm, a true disruptor who has shown us that no vision is large enough to achieve on screen. I had always hoped and dreamed that I would get a chance to collaborate with him, and I have a strong feeling that we will create magic together. To lead a film like Anniyan is a dream come true for any artiste. Vikram Sir, one of our country’s finest talents, an artiste who I hugely admire, gave a colossal performance in the original, one that can never be matched. I can only hope that my interpretation and rendition of the part also connects with audiences in the same way. It’s undoubtedly a once-in-a-lifetime performance piece, and I am ready to give this role every single ounce of my being. Shankar Sir is a genius filmmaker and a true visionary. Words don’t do justice to just how excited I am at the prospect of being directed by him,” he added.

To note, Anninyan had featured Vikram in the lead wherein he had played the role of a person who took law in his own hands to fight the corrupt system. The movie was also dubbed in Hindi as Aparichit and had Vikram donning different looks. Talking about the official remake, Shankar said, “For it to be made into a Hindi film, Anniyan needed a maverick, charismatic showman like no other to play the part. I found this in the mercurial Ranveer Singh because he is a one-in-a-generation actor who has shown us that he can immortalise a character through his stellar performance. I’m thrilled to make Anniyan for the pan-Indian audience and I’m confident that this powerful story will strike a chord in the hearts of all. In Dr Gada, Ranveer and I have found an ideal producer who believes in the vision we have to change the nativity of content for audiences across the country.”

As of now, Ranveer is working on Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and is looking forward to the release of '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh exudes charm in his comfy & sporty attire as he goes out and about in the city

Share your comment ×