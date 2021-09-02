Ranveer Singh plays with neon hues as he makes a STRONG case for man bun; See PIC

When it comes to fashion for men in India, actor has always left fans astonished with his experimental funky and daring looks. On Thursday, September 2, the Simmba star was once again seen doing the same. Ranveer Singh, took to Instagram to share a stunning selfie of himself as he relaxes inside his luxurious car. The star made a strong case for man bun as he once again played with neon hues.

In the photo, Ranveer Singh can be seen donning an eye-catching neon pink jacket which was matched with what appears to be a plain white t-shirt. The Gully Boy star added funk to his look by opting for quirky sunglasses. Not only that but his latest look was completed with his signature bun-hairdo. Seemingly the actor was listening to music as he travelled in his luxurious car.

Take a look at the photo here:

Ranveer Singh’s next Instagram story hints that the actor was about to hit the gym when the car selfie was clicked. Drenched in sweat, the Gully Boy appears to be enduring a massive work out blow in another mirror selfie shared by him. Check it out below:

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Ranveer Singh has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. He is waiting for matinee theatres to open in full capacity for the release of his upcoming films, Sooryavanshi and 83. He will also star in projects including Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus.

