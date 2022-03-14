Ranveer Singh poses with Bella Hadid at the EPL; Gets followed by the supermodel on Instagram

Ranveer Singh is one of the top Bollywood actors currently. Talking about his love other than acting, almost all his fans know that it is Football. He loves the game and is currently in the UK enjoying the prestigious premier league football. The actor has been taking to his Instagram handle to share pictures and videos of his visit and we must say that he surely is living every football lover’s dream. But one of the biggest highlights of his trip is his picture with American supermodel Bella Hadid. Not only this, but the supermodel has also started following the Bajirao Mastani actor and we know that all his fans are currently jumping with joy.

Yesterday, as Ranveer Singh was enjoying the premier league game, we saw the popular American YouTuber Chunkz, taking to his Instagram stories sharing a picture of him and Ranveer posing in the stadium. In his later stories, he posted a picture of Bella Hadid standing in between Chunkz and Ranveer and that had everyone’s attention. This picture is going viral on the internet for all the right reasons. In the picture, we can see Ranveer dressed in his grey suit layered with a white coat and a cap. Bella looked stylish in a red jersey that she layered with a black coat. Well, now the supermodel also follows the Bollywood star and indeed is a moment to rejoice for all his fans.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ranveer has some interesting movies in the pipeline. He will be next seen in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Besides, he is also working on Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Pooja Hegde along with Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. The movie also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shaban Azmi in key roles.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh to Karan Johar: Who was your BEST DRESSED man from the week gone by?

