Ranveer Singh posts first selfie for the New Year 2022

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh rung in the New Year with a vacation away from the hullabaloo of urban life.

The actor took to his Instagram and uploaded several pictures from his beach holiday, one which shows the actor raising a toast to the coming year.

He wrote in the caption, "First day of the rest of my life". The actor even credited his wife Deepika Padukone for some of the clicks in the set of pictures.

The pictures shared by Ranveer from the Maldives show him basking in the sun and sands.

The actor had a recent release in the form of '83' where he played Kapil Dev along with an ensemble cast.

The coming year will see Ranveer headlining two films 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Cirkus' where he will yet again collaborate with his 'Simmba' director Rohit Shetty.

