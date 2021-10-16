Ranveer Singh posts shirtless PIC, R Madhavan asks 'post shower selfie ka khitaab mujhse kitni baar cheenega?'

Actor Ranveer Singh began his Saturday with a perfect treat for fans as he dropped a shirtless sweaty selfie on social media with a unique question in his caption. Ahead of his TV debut as quiz master on The Big Picture, Ranveer posed a question for his fans on social media as he went ahead and dropped a steamy shirtless selfie on his handle. While many celebs like Pooja Hegde, Dino Morea reacted, it was R Madhavan's reaction that left everyone in splits.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared a photo in which all one could see were her ripped and toned upper body with a towel around his waist. One could see the '83 actor sweating in the photo. Sharing the photo, Ranveer asked his fans, "Ranveer ke pasine kyun chhoot rahe hain?" He further gane 4 options that included, "A- Woh abhi abhi Steam Room se nikale hain B- Unka aaj raat Television debut hai C- Unki Jismani Garmi (body heat) zyada hai D- Woh Hot Yoga ka prayaas kar rahe hain."

Take a look:

R Madhavan was quick to respond and ask Ranveer an important question. He asked, "Leh.."post shower selfie" ka khitaab mujhse kitni baar cheenega bhaai??? (How many times will you snatch the post shower selfie title from me, brother?)" To recall, R Madhavan had sent the internet into a meltdown a while back when he shared a shirtless selfie on social media. He too had garnered a lot of love from his fans. Apart from R Madhavan, Dino Morea, Maniesh Paul, Remo D'Souza, Pooja Hegde, Siddhanth Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and other celebs also came up with quirky answers to Ranveer's question.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is all set to debut as TV host tonight with The Big Picture. On the work front, he will be seen next in Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Ajay Devgn. Recently, he along with Ajay and Akshay invited fans to cinema halls on Diwali for Sooryavanshi. Besides this, Ranveer also has 83 releasing on Christmas 2021.

ALso Read|Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn announce 'showtime' for Sooryavanshi on Diwali; WATCH