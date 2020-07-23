  1. Home
Ranveer Singh posts a throwback picture with caption that has Deepika Padukone jumbled; See Pic

Ranveer Singh’s latest throwback post gets an 'explain' plea from wife Deepika Padukone. Take a look.
1158 reads Mumbai Updated: July 23, 2020 12:50 pm
News,Ranveer SinghRanveer Singh posts a throwback picture with caption that has Deepika Padukone jumbled; See Pic
Ranveer Singh who has been staying indoors due to the COVID-19 lockdown has been winning hearts with a series of throwback selfies and posts alongside witty captions on his Instagram profile. Most recently, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a stunning throwback selfie at the beach. In the picture, Ranveer can be seen donning a sleeveless white t-shirt. He accessorised it up with a white cap and a pair of sunglasses. His infectious smile is hard to miss in this throwback selfie. 

However, stunning the throwback selfie was, the caption seemed to have confused Deepika Padukone as she commented on his post asking him to explain it to her. Ranveer’s post was captioned, “I love my sofa...par ek ‘take-me-back-I-miss-bein-outdoors’ selfie toh banta hai na.” As soon as the ‘Gully Boy’ actor shared his throwback selfie, his co-star from the same movie comment on his picture saying, “Best” added with a fire emoticon. Meanwhile, his wife Deepika seemed to have been confused with his caption and wrote, “Explain” with a guess face emoji. 

Here is Ranveer Singh's post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I love my sofa...par ek ‘take-me-back-I-miss-bein-outdoors’ selfie toh banta hai na

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Prior to his throwback post, the actor shared a monochrome selfie that was an immense treat for his fans. Meanwhile, on a professional front, Ranveer will be seen starring alongside Deepika Padukone in Kabir Khan’s upcoming sports movie titled ‘83’. Ranveer will be playing the role of Kapil Dev. And Deepika will be playing the role of his wife, Romi Dev. The movie was set to release earlier this year, but due to the ongoing pandemic and the lockdown, the released date has been postponed and is yet to be announced.

