Ranveer Singh posts an UNSEEN pic with Pooja Hedge from Cirkus; Reveals his experience of working with her

Ranveer Singh never misses a chance to make headlines with his quirky Instagram activities. The Gully Boy actor, who is quite active on social media, is often seen treating fans with stunning selfies, movie announcements, throwback pics and more which tend to grab a lot of attention. Interestingly, Ranveer is making headlines once again as he went for an ‘ask me anything session’ on Instagram and ended up sharing an unseen pic with his Cirkus co-star Pooja Hegde.

This happened after one of the Instagram users asked Ranveer about his experience of working with Pooja Hegde in Rohit Shetty directorial Cirkus. To this, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor treated his fans with a selfie from one of the schedules of the movie wherein he was posing with Pooja in a tea garden and the actress looked stunning in her yellow saree. Sharing his experience of working with Pooja, Ranveer wrote, “Delightful! We are cacking like geese all day! @hedgepooja”. Pooja reshared the pic and said, “Forever entertained by Pammi”. This isn’t all. Ranveer also shared an unseen pic with Vijay Raaz from their Gully Boy days which did make the fans nostalgic.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde’s unseen pic from Cirkus:

To note, Cirkus will mark Pooja’s first collaboration with Ranveer and she is all praises for the actor. Talking about the same, Pooja told India Today, “It has been a fun set I would say, with Ranveer and Rohit sir. It's a comedy so they have a very good bonding because now it's like their third film together and it's been great”.

