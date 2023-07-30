Ranveer Singh praises Jaya Bachchan's personality on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani set: 'She has the authority'

Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of the recently released Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-starring Alia Bhatt. Since its release, Karan Johar's directorial has been receiving positive responses from the audience as well as the critics. Apart from Alia and Ranveer, the film had a star cast as veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi graced the movie plot. Recently, Dharma Productions shared a ‘Making of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ video on YouTube, and Ranveer was seen praising the personality of Jaya Ji on the sets.

Ranveer Singh praises Jaya Bachchan's personality on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani set

In a ‘Making of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ shared by Dharma Productions on YouTube, fans got to see some behind-the-scenes conversations of the actors. In the video, Ranveer Singh was seen sharing his work experience and said that he had a lot of fun time shooting with the veterans.

In RRKPK, Jaya Bachchan played the role of Rocky aka Ranveer's grandmother, Dhanalakshmi Randhawa. Praising the personality of the veteran actress, Ranveer said, "Jaya ji has that authority. When she walks onto a set, everybody is on alert, on attention!”

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt also talked about Jaya Ji. Calling the veteran actress a "team player," Alia who played the role of Rani said, "You don’t really need to do anything, you just have to respond to them because they are just so fine and, in the moment."

Not only Jaya Bachchan but Ranveer also talked about working with Dharmendra. He said, "Dharam ji is just all love. He is the most grounded, down-to-earth superstar."

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on July 28. The film marks Karan Johar’s return to direction seven years after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Did Sourav Ganguly like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer? Know here