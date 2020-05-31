Ranveer Singh proves he is an 'Endorphin Junkie' as he shares a post workout selfie and makes our Sunday

On Sunday, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share that apart from eating great food, he is also burning all the calories on the treadmill.

may be tucking into a great food made by amidst the lockdown, but the actor also seems to be sweating it out in the gym. For the unversed, Ranveer has been gorging on some delicious and lip smacking food and desserts and sharing his food chronicles on social media. Not just that, Ranveer is also a massive fan of Nutella and has his own personalised jar collection. On Sunday, Ranveer took to Instagram to share that apart from eating great food, he is also losing all the calories on the treadmill.

Sharing a post workout selfie, Ranveer looked equally handsome, as he called himself an 'endorphin junkie'. In the photo, the actor's muscles, well groomed beard and sweat hair is the highlight. The selfie was also for a good cause as he urged his fans and followers to donated for coronavirus warrior. Ranveer's caption read, "Endorphin Junkie! #postworkoutfeels #liftlife."

Check out Ranveer Singh's latest selfie below:

Despite the sweat, doesn't Ranveer look great?

Deepika and Ranveer have also been working out together and given a few glimpses of the same during this lockdown. Just at the beginning of the lockdown, the actor had shared a fun selfie with his wife and sent their fans into a tizzy. The picture's caption read, "Double the Endorphin-rush when She’s around! #homegymbuddies my #mondaymotivation @deepikapadukone."

Check it out:

Aren't Deepika and Ranveer truly goals?

