Ranveer Singh proves he is king of cool looks as he flaunts a beanie & beret like a pro in selfies with fans

Ranveer Singh is known to be the king of quirky fashion in Bollywood. Recently, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar star proved the same as he flaunted two different styles of caps in selfies with fans. Check it out.

If there is one superstar in Bollywood who can be called the undisputed king of quirky fashion, it is . The Jayeshbhai Jordaar star is known to pull off any sort of offbeat look at the drop of a hat. Ranveer’s fans love his style and often try to emulate it. However, the Gully Boy star’s confidence in carrying off the most offbeat looks cannot be matched by anyone. Recently, Ranveer made his way to Mumbai after a trip to London and opted for a purple tracksuit with a cool tee and once again stole the show.

Now, certain fan clubs shared photos of Ranveer with fans that prove that no matter what the Gully Boy star may don, he can rock it like a pro. In one of the selfies, fans can be seen posing with Ranveer who looks elated and happy. In the photo, we can see Singh sporting a french cap called a beret along with cool sunglasses and an overcoat on his mustard printed hoodie. While the fans look happy to bump into their favourite star, Ranveer too obliged the fans with photos.

In another selfie, we get to see Ranveer clad in a black beanie cap with funky shades that had a hot pink frame. The star can be seen clad in an all black look while he obliged fans with a selfie. Clearly, if there is one star in Bollywood who can pull off any look like a rockstar, it is Ranveer Singh.

Check out Ranveer’s selfies with fans:

Meanwhile, recently, Ranveer wrapped up the shooting of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The star will be seen in the role of a Gujarati businessman in the same. While filming in Gujarat, photos of Ranveer from the sets were leaked and they left fans all excited for yet another different film from the Gully Boy star. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, the film is produced by Yash Raj Films and will hit the screens in 2020.

