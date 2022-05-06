Ranveer Singh proves there is no such thing as 'too much purple' in new PICS; Arjun Kapoor REACTS

Ranveer Singh’s fashion game is yet again, on point. The actor is one of the most popular and versatile actors in the film industry. In his over a decade long career, Ranveer has delivered several impressive performances on the silver screen. He has earned praise and love for his acting prowess from fans and critics alike. But apart from his acting skills, Ranveer has also made a mark for his eccentric fashion choices. The actor is often seen donning stylish outfits with unique patterns and colour combinations and rocking them with panache and confidence.

Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Ranveer yet again took to his social media space and posted a slew of photos donning a purple outfit. The actor wore a purple and white floral shirt, which he styled with a pair of matching trousers. He also wore a pair of suave purple eyewear. The Gully Boy actor completed the look with a white bucket hat. He looked devilishly handsome as he struck several poses for the pictures.

As soon as he shared the pics, Ranveer’s post was flooded with a lot of likes and comments. Among others, Arjun Kapoor also reacted, as he wrote, “Purple Patch”.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar with Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles. Apart from this, he also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh: I wake up in disbelief everyday till date that I am an actor