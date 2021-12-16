Ranveer Singh pulls off another risqué outfit for 83 promotions & it'll make you say 'Sabya, gotta love ya'

Besides his energetic performances in the films, actor Ranveer Singh is known for his quirky fashion style. He often treats his fans with fascinating sartorial experiments and never fails to impress the fashionistas. The 'Ram Leela' actor is currently busy with work commitments. He along with his wife and actress Deepika Padukone is in Dubai for the promotions of their upcoming flick '83'. Talking about the project, '83', it is a sports film based on famous cricketer Kapil Dev. To note, the actors are joined by the legend himself for the film promotions.

And now, to grace the promotional event, Ranveer Singh opted for another out-of-the-box outfit and pulled it off in style. Ranveer donned a risqué outfit curated by none other than the famous designer Sabyasachi. Ranveer wore prints on prints and added a touch of green, brown, and mustard to his attire. The actor donned a printed dark brown shirt with a light brown trousers. He added a long indo-western green printed jacket on top. The voguish jacket added glam to his entire look. While his outfit stood out like always, it was his glamorous printed footwear that caught all the eyeballs. The Padmaavat actor also carried a hat and sunglasses to highlight his entire look for the evening. Sharing a glimpse of his rocking get-up, Ranveer wrote, “ Sabya, gotta Love ya.”

Take a look:

Talking about 83, the film is backed by Deepika, Kabir Khan. It stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and is all set to release on December 24, 2021.

