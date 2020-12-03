Ranveer Singh raises a toast to the 'festive month' of December; Says 'May this bring joy & positivity'

The year 2020 is almost coming to an end. Everyone has been wishing for the good times to come soon with the advent of the New Year. It won’t be wrong to deem this year as one of the toughest times humankind has ever seen. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the entire world and everyone is still fighting with the same one way or the other. 2020 has not proved to be a good one for the Bollywood film industry too.

Apart from getting affected by the coronavirus crisis, the industry has lost many valuable gems like Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan, , Saroj Khan, and others. has recently shared an Instagram post in which he sends out positive vibes to all his fans. The actor raises a toast to December while calling it a festive month. He further writes, “May this month bring joy and prosperity” and we definitely agree with him about the same.

Check out his post below:

Though the still is a bit blurred, we cannot help but notice the Gully Boy star’s funky clothes, the signature hat, and his cool sunglasses. He is also seen holding up a glass as he raises a toast while looking at the camera. On the professional front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Gully Boy co-starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi. He will also be seen in the sports drama ’83 that features his wife too. Apart from that, he has Jayeshbhai Jordaar lined up in his pipeline.

