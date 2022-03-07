Ranveer Singh & Rakhi Sawant’s madness on the red carpet grabs attention; Fans call them ‘ram milayi jodi’

We all know that Ranveer Singh is a powerhouse of energy. He makes sure to lighten up his surroundings whenever he steps out of the house. Well, he is one of the favourites of the paps as his energy levels make everyone happy around him. If there is anyone who can match his level of energy or madness then it has to be Rakhi Sawant. No, we are not saying this but the netizens are! On the red carpet of ITA last night, Ranveer and Rakhi bumped into each other and then what followed was a moment filled with quirky moments.

In the video, we can see Rakhi Sawant and Ranveer Singh getting all excited when they bump into each other. Ranveer and Rakhi both are dressed in black attires. From hugging each other to doing the iconic Tatad Tatad to enacting the movie Pushpa’s step, these two sure did entertain the media and their fans present there. Netizens could not contain their excitement to see these two in action. One user wrote, “Ram milayi jodi..lag rahi hi ek dum”. Another user wrote, “They both have equal level of energy and madness.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about Ranveer Singh’s work front, he will next be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ali Bhatt. The team recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of the film.

Talking about Rakhi Sawant, she was last seen in Bigg Boss 15 with her hubby Ritesh. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to share the news of her separation with her husband.

