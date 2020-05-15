Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor bringing the house down on Jumma Chumma & Badtameez Dil is Flashback Friday treat

Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor are among the popular stars. As a Flashback Friday treat, we stumbled upon fun videos of Ranveer and Ranbir dancing it out on Jumma Chumma De De and Badtameez Dil at a party. Check it out.

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, and have managed to leave an indelible imprint on the minds of people. With a massive fan following across the world, Ranbir and Ranveer are also the most sought after actors in the business. While both Ranveer and Ranbir have their loyal fanbases, often many of them want to see the two terrific actors sharing the frame in a film. However, that has not yet happened. But, they have attended parties together and as Flashback Friday treat, we bring you fun videos of Ranbir and Ranveer grooving together.

We stumbled upon throwback videos from 2016 when Ranveer and Ranbir attended a party together and brought the house down together at a club. While the two surely share a great bond of friendship, at the party, we could see them grooving together to Bollywood numbers and having a blast. From Badtameez Dil to Jumma Chumma De De, Ranbir and Ranveer can be seen dancing together on the iconic Bollywood songs and the best part, the two seemed to be having a gala time in the throwback videos.

In one of the videos, we get to see Ranveer dancing on the floor on Jumma Chumma De De and Ranbir is seen joining him on the bar countertop. The two did Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic dance steps on the song and had a fun night. In another video, we can see Ranveer and Ranbir dancing on top of a bar table and bringing the house down. The two surely set the dance floor on fire and showed off how cool they are with each other. Seeing them together surely left fans wishing that they would do a film together.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh dancing to Bollywood songs:

Badtameez Dil with Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh! pic.twitter.com/1ar1A94iQo — Ranbir Kapoor Fan Club (@RanbirKapoorFC) July 23, 2016

While the party videos back then went viral on social media and fans loved the cool camaraderie between Ranbir and Ranveer, the two actors never shared screen space. Though they have appeared together on Koffee With Karan, fans surely wish they would be cast together in a film. Not just Jumma Chumma De De and Badtameez Dil, we also found another video in which we can see Ranveer and Ranbir shaking a leg on Dilliwali Girlfriend. The throwback videos surely will make you want to see them together on screen.

Check out another video of Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor dancing:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is gearing up for the release of his film, ‘83 with Kabir Khan. It has been postponed owing to the COVID 19 lockdown. Ranveer also has another release this year and it is Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is based on the story of a Gujarati businessman who champions the cause of women in the society. The film was supposed to release on October 2, 2020. Apart from this, Ranveer also has ’s magnum opus Takht with Vicky Kaushal, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. It is slated to release on December 24, 2021. Due to the COVID 19 lockdown, the film’s shoot has been pushed.

On the other hand, for Ranbir Kapoor, 2020 has begun on a sad note as his father left for the heavenly abode on April 30, 2020. On the work front, Ranbir has 2 films lined up. One of them is Shamshera that stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. As per reports, Shamshera will showcase Ranbir in a double role and recently, Vaani was all praises for her co-star Ranbir. The film was slated to release on July 30, 2020.

Apart from this, Ranbir’s biggest release is Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film’s shoot began in 2017 and has been going on since then. In 2020, the shoot of the film was nearing its end but a lockdown was announced and hence, some portions are yet to be shot. Brahmastra is helmed by Ayan and is produced by Karan Johar. Recently, reports came in that Ayan may have roped in an international team to work on the VFX of the film. It brings together Ranbir with Alia Bhatt for the first time and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni, . It is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

