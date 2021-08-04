Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor or Kartik Aaryan? THIS actor to headline Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra

Ever since ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced Baiju Bawra, fans have grown keen to know which actor will headline the lead role in this film. A new development about the same has now come to the fore. At the moment, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up for the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi which stars in the titular role. Post this, Bhansali will hop on to the Baiju Bawra project. Rumour mills had it that several prominent faces from the Bollywood industry including , and Kartik Aaryan were in talks to essay the male lead in the film.

However, now a source close to ETimes said, “It is Ranveer Singh who has been finalised. An official announcement is in the offing, but yes, a few modalities yet remain to be worked out. Probably post all that, Bhansali will declare. But as things stand today, it is Ranveer." While Gangubai Kathiawadi is more of an action drama and dark emotional story of the world of crime and rich men who visit brothels; Baiju Bawra is a musical and a dramatized version of the story of the singer Baiju, who wanted to defeat the greatest musician Tansen in a musical debate.

There has not been any official announcement yet but if Ranveer Singh joins Sanjay Leela Bhansali then it can be expected that another fantastic on-screen offering is being prepped for the audiences after Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Previously, it was also rumoured that the makers of the movie were considering to play the role of Tansen in the film. However, the Singham actor, who has also worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the 1999 movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam reportedly hasn’t given any confirmation to the project yet.

Speaking of Ranveer Singh, the Gully Boy actor is gearing up for the release of his biographical sports film, 83. Featuring Ranveer as Kapil Dev, the upcoming film traces India’s proud victory in the 1983 world cup tournament. The film has faced several delays amid the pandemic and the makers now await for theatres to reopen to premiere the movie on the silver screen.

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh looks weekend ready with his perfect dance moves; What’s cooking good looking?