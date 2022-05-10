Ranveer Singh REACTS to Ajay-Kiccha Hindi debate, professes love for Allu Arjun, Yash & Samantha's Antava song

Ranveer Singh is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar and is leaving no stones unturned to promote the film. Recently there was a language debate between Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeep’s that grabbed all the limelight. In a recent interview with India Today, Ranveer opened up about this debate, on South Indian films doing well at the box office and also revealed his plans to do films apart from Hindi.

Ranveer Singh revealed that people all over the world are consuming content that has transcended this boundary. According to him, the content speaks for itself and when there is a potent story, rendered in a spectacular way then it has to work. Further talking about South Indian films doing well at the box office, Ranveer quipped that he has seen Pushpa and he loved it. He also praised KGF part 1 and revealed that he is a huge fan of Allu Arjun, Yash and the other stars. “Technical aspects of these films are impressive. Logic works both ways. Tomorrow there will be a Hindi movie that will do those kinds of numbers. It's really about the story. Cinema, sport, and music has the power to transcend these boundaries.”