Ranveer Singh REACTS to Alia Bhatt’s selfie post her virtual workout with Shaheen and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Ranveer Singh reacted to Alia Bhatt’s post virtual workout selfie. The Gully Boy star was all praises for his co-star and her way to keep her spirits high amid Coronavirus lockdown. Check it out.

Actor treated her fans with a post workout selfie a day back and shared with everyone how she is relying on her sister Shaheen Bhatt and BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor to keep her spirits up amid the Coronavirus lockdown times. While fans couldn’t stop gushing over Alia’s post workout glow, her Gully Boy co-star and friend also had his thoughts on the same. Ranveer and Alia share a great bond and post Gully Boy, they will also be seen in Takht together.

After Alia shared her post virtual workout selfie, Ranveer took to Instagram to react to it. Alia is seen clad in a pink tank top in the same and her flawless skin is what one would notice. Seeing the selfie and Alia’s ritual to keep her spirits up, Ranveer couldn’t stop himself from praising his Gully Boy co-star and good friend. Alia’s caption read, “Relying on those endorphins & my virtual workout partners to keep the spirit up @akansharanjankapoor @shaheenb @sohfitofficial.”

Also Read|Alia Bhatt REVEALS she is relying on her virtual workout partners Akansha & Shaheen to keep up the spirit

Seeing the photo and Alia’s ritual, Ranveer commented on the same and wrote, “Best.” Not just Ranveer, other Bollywood stars like Dia Mirza, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also dropped in comments on Alia’s post workout selfie. The Guilty actor, Akansha wrote, “Gym. Class. Today. Tomorrow. Everyday.”

Check out Ranveer’s reaction to Alia’s selfie:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranveer were all set to kickstart their project Takht with filmmaker . However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak across the world, the film’s shoot has been postponed. Takht stars Ranveer, Alia, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The first glimpse was released a while back along with the release date i.e. December 24, 2021.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×