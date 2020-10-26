Ranveer Singh is ecstatic as Amitabh Bachchan reveals Poland’s city has named a square after his late father

Yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan shared a post expressing gratitude as a square in Poland's city of Wroclaw was named after his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Reacting to his post, Ranveer Singh expressed his feelings.

Actor recently resumed work and returned to sets after months of staying at home amid the ongoing pandemic. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar star has been spotted a couple of times in the city since then and fans are excited about his upcoming films. Amid this, Ranveer is also active on social media and often shares his thoughts in the form of comments on his friend's posts. And speaking of this, Ranveer recently reacted to Amitabh Bachchan's post on social media where the senior star shared his happiness on learning that a city in Poland had named a square after his late father Harivans Rai Bachchan.

Yesterday, Big B took to his social media handles and shared a photo of a placard with his father's name on it. In his caption, he revealed that Wroclaw City Council had decided to name a square after his late father and renowned poet, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Celebrating this, Big B penned a note. Soon, comments began pouring in his post and one of them was an ecstatic Ranveer. Ranveer shared heart and folded emoticons to express his happiness about the news.

Big B had written, "The City Council of the City of Wroclaw, Poland has decided to name a Square after my Father ..there could not have been a more apt blessing on Dushhera than this .. a moment of extreme pride for the family, for the Indian community in Wroclaw .. and India ..JAI HIND." Ranveer commented with emoticons and seeing the same, fans too were elated.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's comment on Big B's post:

Meanwhile, Ranveer has been spotted a couple of times in the city recently and each time, he has obliged the paparazzi with photos. Recently, he even announced his new film, Cirkus with Rohit Shetty. The film will also star Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. It is expected to go on floors soon. The film will be Ranveer and Rohit's third outing together after Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Apart from this, Ranveer also has Kabir Khan's '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

