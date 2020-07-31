Ranveer Singh REACTS to Anisha Padukone’s throwback pizza photo and fans call him the coolest jiju ever

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83' opposite wifey Deepika Padukone and in the film, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev.

We all know that shares a great rapport with ’s sister, Anisha Padukone, and often, we see these three sharing goofy photos on social media. Now amid the lockdown, since Anisha is in Bangalore and Ranveer- Deepika are in Mumbai, looks like they are totally missing each other and when Anisha Padukone shared a photo on Instagram wherein she is seen eating a pizza, jiyaji Ranveer Singh was the first one to leave a comment.

In the throwback photo, we can see Anisha expressing her love for pizza and with a slice of pizza in one hand and a drooling face, she wrote, "Did someone say pizza?? #truelove #badebadepizzae #crustwaster #washitdownwithcoke.” And soon after, Ranveer Singh left a comment which read, “Garm-a-garam pizzzzzzaaaaaaay !!...” Yesterday, when Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to wish on her 34th birthday, the Padmaavat actress revealed that Huma is probably the only person who her sister loves more than her. And later, Huma replied to Deepika’s wish by writing, “Haha! It’s a (little) true but no one can take your place...no chotu @anishapadukone?” Also, during a recent AMA session on Instagram, when a fan had asked Deepika if she has any weird talents, she had said, "My husband (actor Ranveer Singh) and sister (Anisha Padukone) would be the best people to answer that! I'm sure they have quite a few to share!"

Credits :Instagram

