  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ranveer Singh REACTS to Anisha Padukone’s throwback pizza photo and fans call him the coolest jiju ever

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83' opposite wifey Deepika Padukone and in the film, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev.
22158 reads Mumbai
Ranveer Singh REACTS to Anisha Padukone’s throwback pizza photo and fans call him the coolest jiju everRanveer Singh REACTS to Anisha Padukone’s throwback pizza photo and fans call him the coolest jiju ever
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We all know that Ranveer Singh shares a great rapport with Deepika Padukone’s sister, Anisha Padukone, and often, we see these three sharing goofy photos on social media. Now amid the lockdown, since Anisha is in Bangalore and Ranveer- Deepika are in Mumbai, looks like they are totally missing each other and when Anisha Padukone shared a photo on Instagram wherein she is seen eating a pizza, jiyaji Ranveer Singh was the first one to leave a comment.

In the throwback photo, we can see Anisha expressing her love for pizza and with a slice of pizza in one hand and a drooling face, she wrote, "Did someone say pizza?? #truelove #badebadepizzae #crustwaster #washitdownwithcoke.” And soon after, Ranveer Singh left a comment which read, “Garm-a-garam pizzzzzzaaaaaaay !!...” Yesterday, when Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to wish Huma Qureshi on her 34th birthday, the Padmaavat actress revealed that Huma is probably the only person who her sister loves more than her. And later, Huma replied to Deepika’s wish by writing, “Haha! It’s a (little) true but no one can take your place...no chotu @anishapadukone?” Also, during a recent AMA session on Instagram, when a fan had asked Deepika if she has any weird talents, she had said, "My husband (actor Ranveer Singh) and sister (Anisha Padukone) would be the best people to answer that! I'm sure they have quite a few to share!"

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83, opposite wifey Deepika Padukone and in the film, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev.

Check out Anisha Padukone's post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Did someone say ?? #truelove #badebadepizzae #crustwaster #washitdownwithcoke

A post shared by Anisha Padukone (@anishapadukone) on

ALSO READ: When Deepika Padukone revealed sister Anisha Padukone loves THIS actress more than her

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement