Ranveer Singh REACTS to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s pregnancy news; Here’s what he had to say

Yesterday, Virat Kohli and surprised their fans when they took to social media to announce the news of their pregnancy and also confirm that the baby is due in January 2021. Soon after, #Virushka started trending on Twitter as fans, Bollywood actors and cricketers congratulated the couple. From Kiara Advani, , to Chris Gayle, Hardik Pandya and others, a host of actors and cricketers wished the couple. Now amidst a host of wishes, it was ’s wish that caught our attention as the Gully Boy actor left heart emoticons on both, Virat and Anushka’s social media posts.

Taking to social media, in the photo, we could see Anushka showing off her baby bump, and alongside the loved-up photo, the caption read, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” Well, looks like, 2021 is going to witness the birth of a lot of star kids because besides Anushka, we have Kareena Kapoor Khan and , who too will become parents for the second time in 2021.

Amid the lockdown, when Virat was interacting on a live Instagram chat with football star Sunil Chhetri, Virat admitted that he has never formally proposed to Anushka as he said that, “We never felt like we needed to do that, we knew that we were going to marry each other, there were no doubts about it ever. So once we knew that everything is going smooth, we were super excited to start our life together. And organically things went on.” On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero co-starring and , and as of now, she hasn’t announced her next film.

