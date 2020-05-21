Ranveer Singh REACTS to Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli’s post as latter turns ‘Dinosaur’ in her quarantine video

Ranveer Singh reacts to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s video as he turns dinosaur; Take a look

and Virat Kohli are spending their quarantine at home by working out together, playing board games, interacting with fans online and also, clicking goofy selfies but yesterday, Anushka Sharma shared one of the best quarantine videos on social media that had captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli turn dinosaur. That’s right! Anushka took to Instagram to share a video of her husband, pretending to be a dinosaur in their house and alongside the video, Anushka wrote, “I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose.”

Soon after, fans bombarded the post with a lot of fans and amidst a host of fans, one comment that caught our attention was a comment by who wrote, “Whutt”. Well, this was exactly our reaction when we saw the video but let’s admit, this is one of the cutest videos of Virat that we have seen on social media, isn’t it? In the said video, Virat is seen entering the room, holding his arms near his chest and walking in an animated manner. Pretending to be a dinosaur, Virat turns to the camera, and lets out a screech.

Recently, when Virat Kohli went live on Instagram with footballer Sunil Chhetri, Virat admitted that prior to meeting Anushka, he was ‘self-centred’ and that it was Anushka who made him value companionship. Virat had said, “I say that because when she came into my life, everything negative in me changed for good. I have always mentioned that before I met her I was very self centered. Very focused on what I like to do, what I need to do. Having my comfort zone was a big thing.” On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Anand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring and , and Anushka has made her debut as a web producer with Paatal Lok.

Credits :Instagram

