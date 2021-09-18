Ranveer Singh REACTS to Arshad Warsi’s bulked up PIC as the latter preps for his next project

Arshad Warsi is one of the finest acting talents to have emerged out of the Hindi film industry. The actor is known for his versatility and complete transformation into the character. Arshad has been acting in films for two decades and has played a variety of characters across different genres. He is known for his impeccable comic timing in films like Golmaal and Dhamaal franchise and some seriously dramatic shades in the Ishqiya franchise. Arshad made his debut in the world of OTT with his much-acclaimed show ‘Asur’.

Arshad took to Instagram and introduced his fans with his latest muscular look. Arshad shared a split-screen image of his latest transformation. Along with the picture, Arshad wrote in the caption, “Long way to go, but getting in shape for my next project”. took to the comment section and wrote, “Come onnnnn get itttt” along with a fire emoticon. Several of Arshad’s fans wrote some wonderful complimentary things to the actor on his body transformation. Actor Ashish Chowdhry also took to the comment reaction and wrote some motivating words for his ‘Dhamaal’ costar. Ashish wrote, “Whaddyaaaa sayinnn my brother Arrrshaddd! Looking goood” along with a few emojis.

Take a look at the post:

Arshad Warsi was last seen in Bhumi Pednekar led ‘Durgamati’ where he played a key part. He will be next seen up on the silver screen in ‘Bachchan Pandey’ led by Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Kriti Sanon in the leading part. Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Bachchan Pandey is an action entertainer.

