Ranveer Singh REACTS to Deepika Padukone's Venice trip pics; Fans call him 'best husband'

Among the star couples in Bollywood, if there is one pair that always manages to steal the limelight, it is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The duo never fails to light up social media with their PDA and well, once again, Ranveer has set an example for everyone with his latest comment on wifey Deepika's post. Deepika recently dropped photos of her fun time in Venice with mum Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone. From canal boat rides to relishing a hearty meal, Deepika's Venice diaries were all about having a gala time.

Now, seeing wifey Deepika's photos, Ranveer could not resist commenting on it. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor joined several other fans and loved ones in reacting to Deepika's photos. He dropped 3 emoticons - heart, heart eyes and shining star in the comment section. Seeing how Ranveer hyped up Deepika in her new photos, fans also could not resist praising him. Many replied to Ranveer's comment and called him, "Best Husband." The star couple once again gave DeepVeer fans a reason to celebrate them.

Have a look at Ranveer's comment and fans' replies to him on Deepika's post:

Meanwhile, in a recent chat, Ranveer spoke about how he is what he is due to the women in his life. He expressed his gratitude to his mom Anju Bhavnani, sister Ritika Bhavnani and wife Deepika. He also said that Deepika is the 'wind beneath his wings' while his mom is everything to him. The actor said, "My mom means everything to me, my sister is like a second mother to me, my wife is the wind beneath my wings and even my team is constituted by mostly women and they are the reason I am able to do what I am able to do."

On the work front, Deepika will reportedly be walking the red carpet at the MET Gala on Monday morning. The actress will be seen next in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Project K with Prabhas and The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan. On the other hand, Ranveer is gearing up for the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film will hit the screens on May 13, 2022.

Also Read| Deepika Padukone is the wind beneath my wings: Ranveer Singh tips his hat to wife, mom with Jayeshbhai Jordaar