Ranveer Singh REACTS to Hrithik Roshan’s offbeat towel look and his reaction will leave you in splits

has been one of the most handsome actors in the industry who always make heads turn with her amazing style statements. Bollywood’s green eyed actor has a knack of acing every look, be it casual, formal, airport look, red carpet look etc. But of late, Hrithik hogged the spotlight after he wore a towel with a red t-shirt in public in his recent pics on social media. Interestingly, the War actor even called as his fashion inspiration for his offbeat OOTD.

Needless to say, Hrithik’s towel look has been going viral on social media with the picture getting over 17 lakh likes in 24 hours and fans calling it a lit outfit. Besides, several fans even noticed the foot injury and expressed their concern over the same. And now, Hrithik’s fashion inspiration Ranveer has also reacted on the Super 30 star’s picture. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor commented on Hrithik’s post and was seen drooling over the superstar’s offbeat look. Ranveer wrote, “Sax God” in the comments followed by a drooling emoticon.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s reaction to Hrithik Roshan’s towel look:

Given their camaraderie, it will, indeed, be interesting to watch Hrithik and Ranveer sharing the screen space someday. Talking about the work front, Ranveer is currently working on YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar wherein he will be essaying the role of a Gujarati businessman. Besides, he will also be seen in ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht. On the other hand, Hrithik, who was last seen in War, is yet to announce his next project.

