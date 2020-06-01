Ranveer Singh REACTS to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘kaftan’ photo & proves he’s always been Bebo’s fan just like us
We all know that it was only a few weeks back that Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut and ever since, Kareena has been sharing candid selfies of her and also, giving us a sneak-peek into her quarantine life with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. And of late, if you noticed, Kareena Kapoor Khan has started a fun series called #kaftanseries wherein she has been seen sporting a kaftan. Yesterday, Kareena treated fans to another picture from her kaftan series and we can safely say that the actor is a big fan of rocking comfy and cosy kaftan at home.
In the picture, Kareena is seen clicking a selfie while rocking her kaftan, and alongside the photo, she wrote, “Did you ask for another Kaftan picture? No. Did I still put it up? Yes. #ThankMeLater #KaftanSeries…” Now soon after Bebo posted the photo, a host of fans left comments but amidst a host of comments, what caught our eye was a comment from Ranveer Singh who wrote, “Bebo didn’t chose the kaftanlife, the kaftanlife chose her.’ Well Well, we totally agree to Ranveer’s comment, isn’t it?
Prior to this, Kareena shared a picture from 20 years ago with her best friend, Amrita Arora, and alongside the photo, Bebo wrote, “Thank you @putlu for the most beautiful memory... #BFFGoals Lockdown nostalgia .... besties then and besties now…” Also, on Karan Johar’s birthday, Kareena dug deep into her archives and shared an old picture of the two as she wrote, “Gosh we were so sexy then and now even more... To Forever, my friend... Happy birthday.” On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajani’s Angrezi Medium and next, she will be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht and Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and although Ranveer and Bebo haven’t shared screen space yet but the two will be seen in Takht.
Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's kaftan photo here:
