Ranveer Singh REACTS to Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi’s relationship news; See Inside

Ranveer Singh has reacted to the news about Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi dating each other. Earlier last night, Lalit Modi took to his Instagram space and shared a slew of pictures from his vacation with the Main Hoon Naa actress. Not only this, he also announced that that he is happy about the new beginning with his ‘better looking partner’ Sushmita. Without a doubt, this announcement took the internet by storm, and his post went viral in no time. He later clarified that the lovebirds are not married yet. As the reactions to this announcement continue to pour in, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh also took to Modi’s Instagram post and left a comment.

Ranveer Singh reacts to Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi’s dating news

Some time back, Ranveer took to the comments section of the former IPL chairman’s post, and left a comment. It had a red heart emoji and an evil eye emoji.

Lalit K Modi’s photos with Sushmita Sen

In the pictures that Lalit K Modi posted on his Instagram space a few hours back, we can see Sushmita and Lalit cozying up in several pictures. In one of the pictures, both of them can be seen seated on a boat as the actress clicks a selfie. Then comes a picture where the two are seated together and Sushmita is flaunting her ring. Later we can see a happy selfie of the two followed by a couple of old pictures of the two. Sharing these pictures, Lalit wrote, “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. (a slew of emojis). In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER (heart face emoji, and kiss emoji).”

For the unversed, Sushmita Sen was earlier dating model Rohman Shawl. In December last year, the actress took to her social media space and announced that Rohman and she have parted ways after being in a relationship for three years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita will soon be seen in the third season of her much-loved and appreciated series Aarya.

