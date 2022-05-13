Ranveer Singh reacts to trolls attacking him and Deepika Padukone: I am least affected by it

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most adored couples in the industry. The two often grab their fans' attention with their social media PDA. They always get immense love from their audience, however, sometimes they also get trolled on their social media. Now, in a recent chat with ETimes, the Bajirao Mastani actor addressed the criticism he and his wife have been receiving.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor said that he understands and sympathizes with the people who criticize him. "That is coming from a lack of something in their life. They say when you point out something negative about a person it's really just a reflection of them, it's about them and it's not about me or my wife. When that criticism comes it's so absolutely baseless," said the actor.

Ranveer also said that he does not find the need to clarify things as he knows the truth. He said that he comes from a genuine, honest and good place. The actor said that he and his wife do good upon others as much as they can. "People say there's the truth and then there are different perspectives. At the end of the day I know my truth," said Ranveer. He added that the hate means absolutely nothing to him and so he is the least bit affected by it.

Meanwhile, Ranveer's much-anticipated movie, Jayeshbhai Jordaar has been released today, which also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak in the lead. It is directed by Divyang Thakkar. Apart from this, he will be teaming up again with Rohit Shetty in the comedy Cirkus, in which he will play dual roles and will also feature Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma. It is slated to release on 23 December 2023.

The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actor also has Karan Johar's romantic-drama film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles, which is scheduled to be theatrically released worldwide on 10 February 2023. Next, he also has the Hindi remake of the 2005 Tamil psychological-thriller film, Anniyan.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh reveals plans about having a baby with Deepika Padukone: It's definitely in the conversation