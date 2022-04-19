Ranveer Singh recalls being told to act since he isn’t Hrithik Roshan by THIS filmmaker

After a long wait today, finally the trailer of Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar was released today. Fans have been going gaga over the trailer. Today at the trailer launch event of the film, the entire team along with Ranveer and his leading lady Shalini Pandey were present and they opened up about a lot of things from their experience of shooting the film to recalling past incidents of their life etc. The Bajirao Mastani actor revealed what Aditya Chopra had once told him while they were shooting for Band Baaja Baraat.

Recalling his initial days in the industry, Ranveer Singh in the press conference revealed what Aditya Chopra had told him when they were doing Band Baaja Baraat. He said, “Adi sir ne mujhe kaha tha second meeting mein, dekh beta tu Hrithik Roshan toh na hai toh tu na acting kar lena (laughs). (Adi sir had told me that look you are not Hrithik Roshan so you just act). Well, that was quite some advice we must say.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. Karan Johar is directing this film and he has worn the director’s hat after a hiatus of almost 7 years. Alia Bhatt left for Jaisalmer recently to resume shooting for the remaining schedule of the film that was on a break as she was getting married to Ranbir Kapoor.

