Ranveer Singh recalls his first dreamy meeting with Deepika Padukone: 'Sparks were flying instantaneously'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in setting couple goals and often paint social media red with their lovey-dovey pictures. As we all know that the Gully Boy actor is full of energy and never hesitates in going overboard in expressing his love for his wife. In the recent episode of Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls, which premiered on Netflix on Friday, the actor opened up about his first meeting with his wife Deepika.

Recalling the first meeting Ranveer Singh revealed that it was almost love at first sight. He further added that he met Deepika Padukone in 2012 when he had signed Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Ram Leela. This is the first movie when he shared screen space with the actress. “In our first reading, I remember sitting at the lunch table (at Bhansali’s house). He lives by the seaside, so there’s breeze blowing in this direction. I’m sitting here, ready for the reading, I know Deepika is going to come, and I’m already excited about it,” Ranveer shared.

Elaborating on the first meeting further Ranveer Singh added that it was an unforgettable entry of Deepika Padukone into the room. The moment the doorbell rang, Ranveer revealed looking at the big wooden doors opening. “She was wearing all-white and the breeze blew just at that time. It was almost like time had slowed down, in slow-motion, she walks through the door, hair all flying with the breeze. She was looking like an absolute vision in white. That was it. That moment was it for me!” said the actor.

Calling Deepika “grounded, patient and lovely with everyone”, Ranveer quipped, “Deepika and I were like absolute fire together. The sparks were flying almost instantaneously. As it was happening, I knew, maybe six months into our relationship, that she’s the one for me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Even though fans loved his performance, the film did not do well at the box office. Apart from this, he will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt.

