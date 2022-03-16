Ranveer Singh recalls how meeting legendary footballer Thierry Henry 'changed him forever'.

Ranveer Singh is busy watching several games of his favourite sport football across England. The actor is jet-setting across to watch games of Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United among others. That's not all, he is also meeting quite a few A-listers while in the UK and has been keeping fans updated.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Ranveer got candid about his love for football that translates into a crazy passion for the game. Recalling an incident when he met his childhood idol and Arsenal's legend Thierry Henry back in 2016, Ranveer said, "On the way to meet him, I was very excited. But the minute he came in front of me, I broke out in tears. I couldn't control my emotions as I saw him in the flesh. Tears were coming down. I just started crying. I have sat in front of the TV watching Thierry Henry. I have cheered him with my core and screaming when he scored. In that moment, all of that came back. All those years of admiration!"

Ranveer remembered how the footballer's 'patient, kind, and warm' gesture changed him. "That just changed me forever, " the actor said. Ranveer and Thierry met in Mumbai in 2016 during a brand shoot.

Elaborating on that moment, Ranveer added that meeting Thierry Henry also gave him a new perspective on how he meets his own fans today, "When that happened to me, I understood that. I had a new-found way of looking at it. It was a new respect that I found for that dynamic. In that moment, I learnt a lesson for life. I engage those fans very differently now. I am so much more respectful and sensitive to what they're feeling in that moment because it happened to me. Because how kind and warm he was to me, it meant the world to me. He made me feel so special that I want to pay that kindness and goodness forward."

On his recent trip, Ranveer also met another football legend Ledley King, supermodel Bella Hadid and rapper Lil Pump.

