Ranveer Singh recalls struggle period on completing 10 years in showbiz: Wasn't easy, opportunities were less

Ranveer Singh has completed 10 years in Bollywood today as his debut film Band Baaja Baaraat has turned 10. In a recent interview, Ranveer opened up about his struggle in initial days, rejections and the legacy he would like to leave behind.

Actor is one of the stars who has managed to make a name for himself all by himself. With sheer hard work, commitment and determination, Ranveer has managed to impress audiences with his body of films including Band Baaja Baaraat, Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela, Padmaavat, Lootera and many more. Now, as he completes 10 years in the movie business, the actor has shed light on his journey and how he struggled for almost 3.5 years before finally getting the big break in Aditya Chopra's film, Band Baaja Baaraat.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Ranveer spoke about his struggle period and recalled that things were not 'easy' for him at all. He claimed that back in his time, the opportunities were much less as compared to today and that there was no OTT back then. He recalled that for 3.5 years he just was looking in the dark as he used to try to get work by taking his portfolios to offices. Looking back at his struggle, he called tales of it 'memoir-worthy.' However, he mentioned that finally at 24, things worked out for him in 'spectacular fashion.'

He said, "I almost debuted in a small role in Patiala House, and nearly did some small budget films that Anurag sir was directly/indirectly affiliated with. Today, Nikkhil sir and Anurag sir are probably as astounded as I am about how things started and how they have worked out. The chance was one in a million but I still went for it. With the love, blessings, sacrifices and support of my amazing parents, I mustered up the fortitude to keep going." Further, he said that he never thought he would be able to achieve the success as he has in the current time. He said, "Right from the very first Friday of my debut film, the kind of things that have happened to me, including the beats of my career as well as the entire journey, has just been beyond my wildest imagination. I could not even dream of the things that have happened to me, with me and around me."

For close to 3.5 years, I was just groping in the dark, attempting various avenues, trying to get a break, endeavouring to get my foot in the door, doing rounds of various offices with my portfolio, looking for work, but not knowing whether it will ever happen at all. Ranveer Singh

Talking about the legacy, he would like to leave behind as an actor, Ranveer said that he wants to have a filmography that he would be 'proud' of. Further, he claimed that his calling is to be an 'entertainer' and he said he believed God was the one helping him and guiding him towards his destiny. Talking about it, he said, "I want to be remembered as a thorough entertainer, as a versatile actor, someone whose body of work constitutes some of the best cinema of our country. To put things philosophically, I would like to alleviate the agony of existence by offering people some cathartic relief. "

To put things philosophically, I would like to alleviate the agony of existence by offering people some cathartic relief. Ranveer Singh

Well, surely, Ranveer has managed to come a long way from where he began and his fan following has multiplied manifold. Owing to his performances in films, he has now become a global star whose fan following is far-reaching. The handsome star never fails to leave his fans in awe of his film choices and with each role, he has been able to transform into something amazing on screen. Now, he will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar as a Gujarati merchant who stands up for women's rights. The film is helmed by Divyang Thakkar and the shoot was completed a while ago. Fans have been waiting for the actor to announce the new release date of the film. Besides this, he also has Takht with and a film with Rohit Shetty.

