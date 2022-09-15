Ranveer Singh records statement in nude photoshoot case; Claims one of the pictures was morphed and tampered
Ranveer Singh recorded his statement on August 29 with the Mumbai Police.
Ranveer Singh has been making headlines because of his nude photoshoot. His pictures had gone viral. Following his photoshoot, he also landed himself in trouble as he is currently under the scanner of police. Reportedly, the actor was booked for obscenity under Sections 292, and 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 509 and 67(A) of the Information Technology (IT) Act. An FIR was lodged against him. The actor has recorded his statement in this regard with the Mumbai Police. He claimed that one of the photos from the photoshoot has been tampered with and morphed.
Ranveer Singh’s statement:
According to an ANI tweet, “Mumbai Police recorded the statement of actor Ranveer Singh in the nude photoshoot case on Aug 29. As per information accessed now, the actor in his statement has claimed that someone has tampered with and morphed one of the photos of the actor.” Ranveer was summoned on August 22, but he could not appear. On August 29, he appeared before the Mumbai Police to record his statement. As per reports, in his statement to the police officers, the actor maintained that he had not uploaded the controversial photos.
Check the tweet here:
Ranveer Singh’s work front
The actor was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar which also starred Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah. The family drama was released on a digital platform. Ranveer Singh is currently working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shaban Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. He will also be seen in Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film will be releasing on Christmas this year and will be clashing with Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath.
Also Read: Ranveer Singh records statement in nude photoshoot case; Says he wasn't aware it would cause trouble for him