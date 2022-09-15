Ranveer Singh records statement in nude photoshoot case; Claims one of the pictures was morphed and tampered

Ranveer Singh has been making headlines because of his nude photoshoot. His pictures had gone viral. Following his photoshoot, he also landed himself in trouble as he is currently under the scanner of police. Reportedly, the actor was booked for obscenity under Sections 292, and 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 509 and 67(A) of the Information Technology (IT) Act. An FIR was lodged against him. The actor has recorded his statement in this regard with the Mumbai Police. He claimed that one of the photos from the photoshoot has been tampered with and morphed.

Ranveer Singh’s statement:

According to an ANI tweet, “Mumbai Police recorded the statement of actor Ranveer Singh in the nude photoshoot case on Aug 29. As per information accessed now, the actor in his statement has claimed that someone has tampered with and morphed one of the photos of the actor.” Ranveer was summoned on August 22, but he could not appear. On August 29, he appeared before the Mumbai Police to record his statement. As per reports, in his statement to the police officers, the actor maintained that he had not uploaded the controversial photos.