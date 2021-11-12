Ranveer Singh redefines suave in a pink shirt & low ponytail as he flaunts his profiles in new PICS

Ranveer Singh has aced his social media game. Don’t believe us? A quick scroll through his Instagram profile will convince you. Apart from impressing cinephiles and critics in films like Lootera, Dil Dhakadne Do, and more, the actor also consistently wows fans with his stunning photographs in the virtual world. From rocking a sporty look in sweatpants to slaying in formals – Ranveer has ticked all boxes when it comes to fashion and style. Speaking of which, a few moments back, the actor posted a new series of pictures, and they are the redefinition of ‘suave’. Check them out.

Sometime back, Ranveer took to his official Instagram handle and posted a few photographs looking stylish and dapper. In the pictures, the Simmba actor can be seen donning a light pink shirt with folded sleeves. He combined it with a pair of brown trousers, adding a stark color contrast to the shade of pink. Ranveer styled his hair in a sleek low ponytail while accessorizing his look with a statement watch. As he posed for pictures, he flaunted his front, left, and right profiles. Sharing these pictures, Ranveer captioned the post with a pink heart emoticon.

Take a look:

In terms of work, Ranveer has a slew of interesting films lined up. He will soon be seen in the sports biopic 83. Apart from that, he also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Currently, he is filming for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani where he will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

