Ranveer Singh reflects true fan boy spirit with his comment on MS Dhoni and Farah Khan's photo.

and MS Dhoni's photos recently took social media by storm when the duo came together to play a game of football over the weekend. Ranveer, who is known to be a football lover joined the former captain and legendary player Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the field on Sunday. Along with them were prolific cricketer Shreyas Iyer as well as Ibrahim Ali Khan and a few others from the Bollywood industry.

Now, Ranveer Singh took his fan boy spirit to social media as he dropped a comment on Farah Khan's photo. Why you ask? Well, Farah Khan Kunder recently took to Instagram to share a photo with cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Directed @mahi7781 for an ad today .. What an amazing guy.. so punctual, so down to earth, took pics with everyone frm clients to spotboys with a smile..im a fan now pic credit: @dabbooratnani #nonakhrastar."

Ranveer embodied true fan spirit as he commented on Farah's photo with Dhoni. He wrote, "He is the best!" with a love struck emoji. Check out the photo below:

Post Dhoni's retirement from international cricket, Ranveer Singh had written a few heartfelt lines that read, "I was about 22 years old, working as an assistant director. I took up this particular job only because the ad film featured the one & only MS Dhoni. I was overworked and underpaid, but I didn’t care- I just wanted to be in His presence."

Well, that's the Dhoni effect!

