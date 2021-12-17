Ranveer Singh rejoices as 83 receives standing ovation at Red Sea Film Festival; Watch

The release of the upcoming sports drama 83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is just around the corner and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. Just ahead of its release, the movie enjoyed it’s premiere at the Red Sea Film Festival. Needless to say the audiences absolutely loved the movie. A video from the event featuring Ranveer Singh has been doing the rounds on the internet.

In the short clip, the male lead of the film who is essaying the role of Kapil Dev, can be seen rejoicing to the core upon watching the audience's reaction. Apparently, the viewers loved the movie so much that they ended up massively applauding the film with a standing ovation. Ranveer Singh who seems to be pumped after watching the reaction, also claps to reciprocate to the humble gesture.

Take a look at the clip below:

Standing ovation and applauds at the end of the movie premier of 83 staring @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone at the Red Sea Film Festival. Kudos to @kabirkhankk and team for the brilliant work. And the man himself Kapil Dev for his performance in 1983 pic.twitter.com/4a4uOSnJE6 — Helmifaisal (@mhelmifaisal) December 15, 2021

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson production. The plot of 83 is based on the story of the 1983 World Cup victory of the Indian cricket team. 83 stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in prominent roles. After facing several delays, the movie is all set to hit the silver screens on December 24, 2020.

