Ranveer Singh remembers Gully Boy rapper MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar as he passes away at 24

Gully Boy rapper MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar passed away only at the age of 24. He was a popular Mumbai street rapper who was known for his Gujrati lyrics. He was one of the soundtrack artists on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s 2019 film Gully Boy. A few moments back, Ranveer took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of Dharmesh. Writing his username on his story, Ranveer added a broken heart emoji.

The cause behind MC Tod Fod’s demise is not yet revealed. His band Swadesi took to Instagram earlier today and shared a video featuring him. In the caption, they wrote an emotional and heartfelt note as they remembered the artiste. The caption read, “It was with this night that @todfod performed his last ever gig at Swadesi Mela. You had to be there to experience it, his thrill his love for playing live music. You are never forgotten, you will always live through with your music. Kabhi sochu kahi chale jane ki dur. Koi thikane bas jau jo na ho jyada mashoor, Jaha le jati rahe mann ko bhaye wo me karu, Aise Jeena rehna kiya mene yahi se shuru -TodFod.” A prayer meet was held at his residence at Dadar in Mumbai this afternoon.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh ’s story for MC Tod Fod:

Friends and fans expressed their shock and grief over Dharmesh’s sudden demise. One of them wrote, “The Hip Hop community lost a brother and a great artist. Rhyme in peace brother! You’ll be missed for sure! Prayers & Strength to the Swadesi fam.” Another one said, “This is such a devastating loss to culture and community. An inspiring musician and leader who was kind and compassionate. This one really hurts. My deepest condolences to the family.”

