Ranveer Singh REPLACED Sushant Singh Rajput in Befikre? Here's what the latter had revealed in an interview

Sushant Singh Rajput had spoken up on the issue of Ranveer Singh replacing him in Befikre and he also went on to make some more revelations during an interview earlier.

There have been multiple reports about favouritism practised at YRF ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. However, in order to support/negate those claims, there have also been quotes from the actor from the past that have been cropping up and now, we have come across an interview of Sushant about him being replaced by in the Vaani Kapoor co-starrer Befikre. As it turns out, there is more than just that and a thought process of Sushant amid all of this.

Sushant went on to reveal during an interview earlier how he was never offered the film and also added, how he wouldn't have done it even if he was offered the role. He went on to add how it is easier to decide after the results come out, however, he has a reason and added that if the same production house is offering him a film like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, he would do it given the interpretation of the old classic as portrayed by Dibakar Banerjee and how he would do a movie like Paani where Shekhar Kapur, which raises an important issue.

The actor had also spoken about the alleged rivalry between him and Ranveer and said how it is probably because they are both of the same age and he opted out of the old management while Ranveer did otherwise and hence, comparisons can be drawn. However, he did say earlier how it is the choices that they make as young actors that become a differentiator when it comes to films that are made, their careers and the taste that the audience has in terms of their films. He said, "We should not think about all the present popular trends but should also be willing to take educated risks and should not shy away from failures in trying something innovative."

Credits :Hindustan Times

