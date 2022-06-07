Ranveer Singh responds to BFF Arjun Kapoor’s 'sweet dish' comment: Baba, you’re biscoot to my Nutella

Arjun Kapoor is one of the leading actors in Bollywood. He made his Bollywood debut with Habib Faisal's 2012 directorial Ishaqzaade which was produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Apart from his films, the actor is known for his friendship with handsome hunk Ranveer Singh and the duo has shared screen space in Gunday, back in 2014. Both the actors have been supportive of each other’s choices. Meanwhile, the BFFs have yet again proved that their friendship is unbreakable, in a witty way though.

Arjun on Monday took to his Instagram story and asked his fans to him the spiciest sauce that he could try for his next bout of momos. However, one of his fans responded to his story saying he should try the sauce endorsed by his friend Ranveer Singh. Replying to this, Arjun said, “Arre I agree for you he’s hot and spicy. But for me he’s a sweet dish @RANVEERSINGH”. He also shared a photo of Ranveer with his response.

However, Ranveer Singh is no less. The ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ actor also took to his IG stories and respond to Arjun’s sweet dish comment. Proving his bromance, the actor added Arjun’s story to his story and wrote: “Baba you’re the biscoot to my Nutella.”

Have a look at Ranveer Singh's post:

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles and is slated to release on July 8. Apart from this, the actor also has ‘Lady Killer’ and ‘Kuttey’ in his pipeline.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Next, he will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Alia Bhatt. Helmed by Karan Johar, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ is produced under the banners of Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. Apart from them, the movie also features Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It is slated to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus.