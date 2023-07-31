Ranveer Singh responds to Javed Akhtar's review of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: “Means the world coming…”

After the successful release of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on July 28, many Bollywood celebrities including Javed Akhtar, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Zoya Akhtar, and others reviewed the film that starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles. To appreciate all of them for their kind and positive words, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram stories and thanked all of them.

Ranveer Singh thanked Javed Akhtar; wrote “Means the world coming from a Giant of Indian Cinema”

Javed Akhtar posted his review of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Twitter after he watched the film in a special screening that was held in Mumbai. So, taking to Instagram stories on Monday, Ranveer Singh shared a screenshot of Javed Akhtar’s tweet and wrote, “Thank you, Javed Sahab! Means the world coming from a Giant of Indian Cinema as Your esteemed self! Was an honour watching it in your presence!” Have a look:

Ranveer Singh also thanked Kajol, Raveena Tandon

Through his Instagram stories, Ranveer Singh also thanked Kajol and Raveena Tandon for their generous words. Kajol had earlier shared a poster of the film and wrote, “#mustwatch @karanjohar u are BACK!”, and to this, Ranveer Singh responded, “Thank you so much, ma’am! An honour to be a part of the Karan Johar legacy of romance!” On the other hand, Raveena Tandon also shared a photo with Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra and wrote, “Karan you are a genius! Rocky and Rani is a master stroke! I laughed, cried, clapped and whistled! A roller coaster ride of emotions touching on all on the world we live in! Take a bow.” Responding to her, Ranveer Singh wrote on his Instagram stories, “Just the kind of movie-going experience we hoped to deliver! So glad that you enjoyed it, Mam! Thank you for the love! (red hearts)”

What others had to say after watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani?

After watching the recent release of Karan Johar, many Bollywood celebrities put forward their thoughts and feelings about the film. Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram stories and wrote, “Do watch Rock & Rani.. Funny, Moving, Wholesome, Entertaining with cracking performances. The dialogue writing needs a special mention too. Congratulations @karanjohar @ranveersingh @aliabhatt @aapkadharam @azmishabana18 @jayabachchan and the rest of the cast & crew.” Anurag Kashyap also shared his review of the film and dedicated a full-fledged post on his Instagram account. Have a look: