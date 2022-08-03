Ranveer Singh to return for 2 seasons of Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls; Actor to begin filming in September

Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented actors in the industry. He mesmerised the audience with his flawless acting skills in films such as Band Baaja Baaraat, Bajirao Mastani, Dil Dhadakne Do, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Padmaavat, Gully Boy, Simmba, 83, and others. Recently, Ranveer collaborated with British adventurer, writer, and television presenter Bear Grylls for Netflix show titled Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls, which premiered on July 8. Now, the actor is all set to return for two seasons of Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls.

After the success of the first season of the show, looks like the makers have given a greenlit for two more seasons. A source revealed: “Ranveer is going off on a big adventure and this time it’s going to be bigger and better. It seems like Ranveer is going to shoot two back-to-back seasons of Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls this September. The first season became the talk of the town and is being hailed as a brilliant interactive show which made all the right headlines, thanks to Ranveer. He will turn on his charismatic energy again for the next two seasons that will blow people’s minds in terms of scale and action."

Further, the source said that Ranveer will be doing some death-defying stunts. “Ranveer will invest his time and energy to make the next two seasons of Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls truly phenomenal. Ranveer is one of biggest disruptors that Indian entertainment industry has ever witnessed and now his eyes are set to disrupt the digital space with Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls. He wants the thrill to go up with each season and he will put his body on the line to pull off super risky stunts to deliver a power-packed entertaining show for audiences," said the source.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

