Ranveer Singh reveals Amitabh Bachchan once compared his expensive outfit to a 'plant'; Know why

Actor Ranveer Singh is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Apart from his versatile choices in film roles, he is also known for his bold and unconventional fashion style. Ranveer’s flamboyant prints and daring color combinations, and the way he carries these ensembles confidently have made him a trendsetter in the industry. At a recent event, Ranveer Singh shared how superstar Amitabh Bachchan once reacted to his outfit choice.

Ranveer Singh recalls Amitabh Bachchan’s reaction to his fashion choice

Ranveer Singh was present at an IIMUN event in Mumbai on July 21 along with Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Karan Johar. During the event, Ranveer was asked if he has ever regretted wearing an outfit in public in the past. The Gully Boy actor replied that he had and he went on to narrate a hilarious incident when Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan had compared his outfit to a ‘plant’.

According to Indian Express, Ranveer said, “I have. There was one suit that was pretty costly and we were at a discussion and Amitabh Bachchan was at that event too. I thought I was wearing the best suit of the world and when I asked Big B, ‘Sir, how do I look?’ He said, ‘ Son, you are looking like a plant’.”

More on Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer and Alia have been aggressively promoting their film across the country. After a university visit in Baroda and a song launch event in Delhi, the two stars along with their director Karan Johar interacted with fifty thousand students at the IIMUN event. They shared stories from their time in school and also entertained the audience by dancing with them on the songs of their film.

The team of Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also hosted a musical evening where music director Pritam, singers Sonu Nigam, Jonita Gandhi and more were also present. The makers have unveiled three songs from the film which have been met with a positive response. The lead stars Ranveer and Alia are expected to soon travel to Kolkata to launch their new song Dhindhora Baje Re.

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars veterans Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. It marks Karan Johar’s return to direction after seven years. The film will hit the big screens on July 28, 2023.

