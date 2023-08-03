Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone 'laughed, cried' while watching RRKPK; talks about box office pressure

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released in theatres on July 28 and since then, there has been no stopping at the box office. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in important roles. Amid enjoying positive reactions from the audience, the team of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was seen hosting a press conference on August 3 in the city. While speaking to the media, Ranveer spoke about his wife and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's reaction to the film.

Ranveer Singh says Deepika Padukone is 'proud' of him

Ranveer and Deepika were recently spotted in the city as they stepped out to watch the highly-awaited film. Interestingly, Deepika was seen sporting a customized denim jacket featuring Ranveer's initials and his picture. The video of the power couple went viral on the Internet in no time. Today, Ranveer spoke about her reaction and revealed that it was a "fulfilling experience". He also said that Deepika is proud of him.

Ranveer said, "She loved it. It was a memorable and fulfilling experience. It was just the two of us, sitting in the last row, in recliners. She was laughing, crying and clapping. I had the best and most fulfilling experience. She is proud of me."

Ranveer Singh on box office pressure

Before Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer's films like '83 and Cirkus didn't perform well at the box office. At the press conference, he was asked if he was under pressure before Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released. The actor shared that he doesn't "dwell too much with failure or success". He said, "I don't dwell too much with failure of success. Just grateful to go on film sets and work with such talented actors. My character being loved is icing on the cake."

With the Karan Johar directorial, Ranveer has managed to hit the ball out of the park with his flawless performance as Rocky. The audience is going gaga over his quirky antics in the film.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be next seen in Shankar's untitled film. It is one of the most awaited projects and fans are looking forward to it.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Harshaali Malhotra recreates Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's What Jhumka from RRKPK