Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone was 'angry' when he first hugged her in front of the camera

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are amongst the most loved celebrity couples. The duo started dating while shooting for their first film together Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, and tied the knot in 2018 after being in a relationship for several years, and ever since, they have been shelling out major couple goals to their fans. Now, at a recent event, Ranveer recalled an incident when his wife was ‘furious’ when he hugged her for the first time in front of the camera.

Ranveer said that it was during the promotions of their film, Bajirao Mastani in 2015. "Maine camera ke saamne usko ek bahut tight hug dia tha Deepika ko first time toh usne bola tu camera ke aage aise mere ko hug karega kya. Bhadak gai thi ekdam vo time pe," Singh said. Further, the Gully Boy actor said that Deepika is the best thing that has ever happened to him. The couple, who started dating in 2012 will clock 10 years of togetherness this year. Talking about the same, Ranveer said that the wonderful part about their relationship is that Deepika continues to amaze him. "It has been four years (since the wedding) but it always just feels so fresh. She is at times sugar, at times spice but she is both of that and everything to me. And, I think she is my lover and best friend and pretty much the best thing to has happened to me," the actor said.

Further, when asked about having kids with his wife, Ranveer said, “When Deepika comes back from Cannes, you ask her.” Meanwhile, earlier today, Deepika returned to Mumbai after serving as one of the jury members at the Cannes 2022 Film Festival.

On the work front, the couple has many interesting films in their pipeline. Ranveer will be seen next in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Cirkus, and the Hindi remake of Anniyan. Deepika, on the other hand, will star in Pathaan, Fighter, The Intern, and Project K.

Also Read: Video: Ranveer Singh sits on Deepika Padukone's lap; Actress gets pranked by a 'noisy' duck toy