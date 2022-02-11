Ranveer Singh REVEALS deets of his new song with Alia Bhatt for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Ranveer Singh is all set to collaborate with Alia Bhatt again with their upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The shooting of the film is underway and the 36-year-old revealed that they have finished shooting for a song for the Karan Johar’s directorial. With this movie, KJo will wear the director’s hat almost after six long years. The Gully Boy actor gave all the details of their forthcoming movie during an Instagram live session. He also talked about working with Karan Johar.

Ranveer said, “We shot the song in Turkey. Alia Bhatt is class apart and a queen. So, this is an epic song for Karan Johar’s movie. Alia and I busted out the moods. The song is full-on fire. We have been rehearsing for it for a long time. Rehearsal is the game. This time, fortunately, we had the time to rehearse and we had a blast. Karan is so much to be on set with. He’s like Comedy Central and he cracks me up every day. I really enjoyed this experience. So, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is underway.”

Ranveer also praised his wife and actor Deepika Padukone for her performance in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. He called her performance ‘nuanced’ and said that she lived the character of Alisha every moment. Gehraiyaan also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles. The movie got released on February 11, 2022.



