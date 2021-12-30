Ranveer Singh REVEALS discussing 5 biopics, out of which 3 are based on sportspersons

Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie 83. This Kabir Khan film is a biopic of Indian cricketer Kapil Dev and fans have loved to see the actor portraying his role in the film. Apart from essaying the role of this sports person, he has also played the role of Bajirao and Khilji in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat respectively. Although he has aced every character he has played but his portrayal of a sportsperson has been loved the most. In a recent interview, the actor has opened up about which sports personality’s biopic would he love to play after Kapil Dev.

Talking to Times Of India, Ranveer Singh was asked if he had to do another biopic of any other sportsperson, who would he want to play? Replying to this question the actor said, “I am in discussion for 5 biopics. Three of those biopics are of sportspersons.” There were certain reports about Ranveer playing a paraplegic swimmer in his next but not revealing much about this update, the actor replied, “I guess we should rather wait and give this time, those 5 biopics are all in different stages of development and hopefully one of them will develop into an extraordinary script and you will hear an official announcement soon.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in this one. With this film, KJo will be breaking his hiatus of almost 6 years and getting back to direction.

