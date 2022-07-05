Ranveer Singh reveals he’s learning Deepika Padukone’s mother tongue Konkani for their future kids; Here’s why

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone make for one of the most talked about power couples in the industry. The couple has been married for around four years now and they never miss a chance to dish out major couple goals. In fact, there have been frequent speculations about Ranveer and Deepika starting a family soon. Recently, during an interview, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor spoke about his future kids and revealed that he has been learning Deepika’s mother tongue Konkani language for their kids.

Explaining the reason, Ranveer said, “I am in a position where I can understand all of Konkani seamlessly but there is a reason behind this, it’s because when we do have children I don’t want their mother to speak to them in Konkani about me without me understanding”. To this, Deepika recalled how she was impressed with Ranveer’s decision to learn the Konkani language and find it a sweet attempt until she didn’t know the actual reason. Clearly, Ranveer’s revelation left the audience in splits and made us fall in love with him all at once.

Checkout Ranveer Singh’s video here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer Singh has some interesting movies in the pipeline. He is currently gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Besides, he will also be seen sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Also starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, the movie is slated to release on February 10 next year. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Fighter which will be hitting the screens on January 25 next year.

